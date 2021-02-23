CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Down 6.2%

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s share price was down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.83. Approximately 1,673,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,301,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBAY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 523.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 420,986 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,845,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,386,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,916,000 after purchasing an additional 255,336 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.