Cypress Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,591 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after acquiring an additional 392,065 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after acquiring an additional 496,922 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,309,610 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $780,815,000 after acquiring an additional 171,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

NYSE DIS opened at $191.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $194.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.60, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,079,704 shares of company stock worth $192,927,683 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

