CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Trading Down 5.7%

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) traded down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $8.01. 958,064 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,111,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

CTMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.66.

The company has a market cap of $370.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

