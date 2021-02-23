CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Trading Down 5.7%

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) traded down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $8.01. 958,064 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,111,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.
CTMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.66.
The company has a market cap of $370.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.26.
CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTMX)
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.
