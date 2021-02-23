D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Position Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,584 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $13,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $77.46 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $84.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,546 shares of company stock worth $1,956,294 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

