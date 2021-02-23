Dai Reaches Market Cap of $2.29 Billion (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Dai has a total market capitalization of $2.29 billion and $1.31 billion worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dai has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00052612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $358.21 or 0.00736242 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00031512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00037944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00057739 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,221.16 or 0.04565168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 2,285,329,417 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,285,329,391 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

