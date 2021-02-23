Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 800.83 ($10.46).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a research note on Tuesday.

DMGT opened at GBX 899 ($11.75) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 11.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 792.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 720.95. Daily Mail and General Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 538 ($7.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 997 ($13.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In related news, insider The Viscount Rothermere sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 751 ($9.81), for a total transaction of £4,506,000 ($5,887,117.85). Also, insider Tim Collier sold 196,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.80), for a total value of £1,476,555 ($1,929,128.56). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 59 shares of company stock worth $45,368.

Daily Mail and General Trust Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

