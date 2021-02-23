Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Dana worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dana by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dana by 10.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Dana by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Dana by 2.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Dana by 54.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dana alerts:

In other Dana news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,719.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAN opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. Dana Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -466.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dana Incorporated will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.