Dana (NYSE:DAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.72

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.72 and last traded at $23.32, with a volume of 2003066 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

DAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -465.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dana Incorporated will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

In other news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Dana by 54.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dana by 122.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dana by 10.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

