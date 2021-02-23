Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Danaher has increased its dividend payment by 28.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Danaher stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.63. The company had a trading volume of 130,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.22. The firm has a market cap of $158.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

