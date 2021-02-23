Daniel Rosensweig Sells 300,000 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Stock

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,985,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Daniel Rosensweig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chegg alerts:

On Thursday, January 7th, Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $2,551,920.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $2,277,240.00.

NYSE CHGG traded down $4.41 on Tuesday, hitting $99.37. 4,117,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -490.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.61.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.