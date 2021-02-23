Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Trading Down 9.7%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s share price fell 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.00 and last traded at $41.79. 3,969,399 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 2,517,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.26.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNMR. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,897,000. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,411,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,228,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,644,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,053,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

There is no company description available for Danimer Scientific Inc

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.