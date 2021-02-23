Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Danone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

DANOY traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. 481,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,401. Danone has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.90. The company has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

