DAO Maker 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.29 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $4.17 or 0.00008283 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $68.38 million and $12.29 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.00 or 0.00482706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00070659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00081894 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 80.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000675 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.03 or 0.00522501 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00056270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00073601 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

DAO Maker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

