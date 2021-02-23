Darling Ingredients (DAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE DAR opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.62. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $72.85.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In other news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $924,219.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,138.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.