Dash Price Tops $239.47 on Major Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last week, Dash has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $239.47 or 0.00475504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and $2.31 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007600 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00032502 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,124.90 or 0.02233655 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

About Dash

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,988,847 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

