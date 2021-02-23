Databroker (DTX) Price Down 20.9% This Week

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 26.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $2,061.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Databroker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00054433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.82 or 0.00766062 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00032201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00038300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00058306 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,290.09 or 0.04547012 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

DTX is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.