Datamine (DAM) Price Reaches $0.0889

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 40.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine token can now be purchased for about $0.0889 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. Datamine has a total market cap of $363,846.27 and approximately $17,807.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00074763 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002621 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00035401 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Datamine Token Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,091,394 tokens. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

Datamine Token Trading

Datamine can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.