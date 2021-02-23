Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Shares Down 23.6%

Shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) traded down 23.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.52. 506,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,825,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $75.57 million, a PE ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 0.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Datasea stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) by 213.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Datasea worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Datasea, Inc engages in the development and distribution of electronic and web-based security solutions. The company focuses on development, manufacture, and trade of security equipment. It offers media advertising, big data, smart education security solution, internet security products, cyber security system & equipment, data analysis and data integration services.

