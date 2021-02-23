Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.03 Million

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $13.03 million and $447,109.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 56.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.81 or 0.00499386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00070844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00082297 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 95.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000695 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.91 or 0.00511288 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00055609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00074067 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,336,012 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org

