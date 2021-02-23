Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Hits $0.26

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000535 BTC on exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $12.03 million and approximately $440,812.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 43.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.82 or 0.00456830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00067049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00079379 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00057417 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $248.76 or 0.00512327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00071810 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 81.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000488 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,304,787 tokens. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

Dawn Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

