DECENT Market Cap Reaches $1.10 Million (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, DECENT has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One DECENT coin can now be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DECENT has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $319.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DECENT Profile

DCT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DECENT is decent.ch . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DECENT

