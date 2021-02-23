DecentBet (DBET) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $126,879.55 and $381.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DecentBet Token Profile

DBET is a token. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

