DeepOnion 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,435.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $1,435.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00010854 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 43.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,430,699 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

