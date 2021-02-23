Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 1.1% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in Deere & Company by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE traded down $8.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $329.30. The company had a trading volume of 54,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,601. The company has a market cap of $103.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $338.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.15 and a 200-day moving average of $251.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $11,370,425.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.80.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

