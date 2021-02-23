Degenerator (MEME) Price Hits $32.63 on Major Exchanges

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Degenerator token can currently be purchased for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on exchanges. Degenerator has a total market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator (MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance

Degenerator Token Trading

Degenerator can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

