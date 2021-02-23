DEJAVE (DJV) Price Down 38.8% Over Last Week

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One DEJAVE token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,628.78 or 0.05452616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEJAVE has traded down 38.8% against the U.S. dollar. DEJAVE has a total market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $108,418.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.91 or 0.00454072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00067858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00078323 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 155.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000678 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00054581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $235.84 or 0.00489170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00070849 BTC.

DEJAVE Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,757 tokens. DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io

Buying and Selling DEJAVE

