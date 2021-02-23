Delphax Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLPX) Shares Down 29.4%

Delphax Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLPX)’s stock price was down 29.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 1,493,125 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 430% from the average daily volume of 281,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02.

About Delphax Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLPX)

Delphax Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and delivers digital print solutions worldwide. The company offers cut-sheet printers; continuous roll-fed printers, including label and fanfold printers; and printer on press technology. It also provides finishing and test equipment consisting of Folio II equipment designed for check book and booklet production finishing; QCX MICR and image testers; AT2400 continuous forms cutters; and AT8300 conveyor stackers.

