Delphy (DPY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $429,407.89

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, Delphy has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a market cap of $429,407.89 and approximately $74,264.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00052580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $355.77 or 0.00737937 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00030401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00037591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00057291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,175.68 or 0.04512796 BTC.

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Delphy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

