Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) Shares Up 3.6%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.51. 231,979 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 77,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VRNDF)

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. It owns and operates nine retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

