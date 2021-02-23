DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.24

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.24 and traded as high as $31.81. DENSO shares last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 25,253 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DENSO from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get DENSO alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.35. DENSO had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that DENSO Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products, consisting of gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.