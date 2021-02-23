Deri Protocol (DERI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $138,559.00

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $780,262.57 and approximately $138,559.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.83 or 0.00470240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00068781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00079986 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 144.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00055422 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.78 or 0.00501790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00076806 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,769 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

Deri Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

