Dero Price Tops $2.35 on Top Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, Dero has traded up 93.7% against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.35 or 0.00004891 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $24.45 million and approximately $628,813.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,096.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,539.83 or 0.03201537 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.35 or 0.00360428 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.78 or 0.01043272 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.70 or 0.00438087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.43 or 0.00383450 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.33 or 0.00254338 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00022697 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,394,246 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

