Desane Group Holdings Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:DGH)

Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DGH) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.
The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03.
About Desane Group
Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Desane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.