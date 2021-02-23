Desane Group Holdings Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:DGH)

Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DGH) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03.

About Desane Group

Desane Group Holdings Limited, engages in the property development and investment activities in New South Wales, Australia. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, Property Project Management and Resale, and Property Services segments. The company is involved in the development, management, and resale of commercial, industrial, and residential properties; leasing of properties; and provision of property and related services.

