Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/23/2021 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/22/2021 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/22/2021 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

2/19/2021 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

2/9/2021 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “On the NYSE, shares of Deutsche Bank have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Fourth-quarter results reflect higher revenues and prudent cost management. The company's efforts to improve financials by offloading unprofitable businesses and continued investments are commendable. Also, its efforts to reduce adjusted costs to €16.7 billion by 2022 through its cost savings efforts are likely to support bottom-line growth. Deutsche Bank's strong and stable funding base, as reflected by rising deposits balance, is a positive factor, and makes it less exposed to credit risk in case of any economic downturn. Yet, litigation issues related to past misconducts continue and legal costs might deter bottom-line growth. Also, falling fee income and pressure on margins due to low rates in the domestic economy hinder top-line.”

2/8/2021 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2021 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/5/2021 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/5/2021 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/15/2021 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/14/2021 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/6/2021 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,689,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.49. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 30,183 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 822,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after buying an additional 612,102 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 923,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 120,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

