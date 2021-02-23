Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s (DB) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DB. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of DB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 358,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.49. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DB. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.