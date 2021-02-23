Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.60

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €39.60 ($46.59) and last traded at €38.85 ($45.71), with a volume of 12523 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.25 ($46.18).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DBAN shares. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €45.40 ($53.41) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.40 ($53.41) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Baader Bank set a €43.80 ($51.53) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €44.12 ($51.91).

The company has a 50-day moving average of €37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of €33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.46 million and a PE ratio of 65.85.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

