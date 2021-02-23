Dev Clever (LON:DEV) Shares Gap Down to $27.40

Shares of Dev Clever Holdings Plc (LON:DEV) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.40 ($0.36), but opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.35). Dev Clever shares last traded at GBX 25.26 ($0.33), with a volume of 2,539,726 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.68. The firm has a market cap of £123.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.33.

About Dev Clever (LON:DEV)

Dev Clever Holdings Plc develops and distributes immersive software products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United States. Its primary products are Launchyourcareer.com and VICTAR VR, which are virtual reality careers guidance platforms; and Engage, a gamification engine.

