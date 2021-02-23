Dev Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $542,034.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $542,034.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $5.46 or 0.00011598 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000588 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,729,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,813 tokens. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

