DEX (DEX) Price Up 11.4% This Week

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. DEX has a total market capitalization of $8.55 million and $17.26 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEX has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00052612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $358.21 or 0.00736242 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00031512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00037944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00057739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,221.16 or 0.04565168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.