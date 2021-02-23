DEXTools 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $596,980.00 (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, DEXTools has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEXTools token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $37.52 million and approximately $596,980.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $246.41 or 0.00488915 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00070344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 99.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00082054 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.37 or 0.00500728 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00054774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00073893 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,767,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,380,388 tokens. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

DEXTools Token Trading

DEXTools can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

