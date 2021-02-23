dHedge DAO (DHT) Trading Down 21.8% This Week

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One dHedge DAO token can currently be bought for $2.53 or 0.00005382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $18.13 million and $1.22 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00052479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.90 or 0.00694865 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00032386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00038341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00057560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,039.27 or 0.04334726 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,158,665 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

dHedge DAO Token Trading

dHedge DAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

