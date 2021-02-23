Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $9,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.09. 4,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $170.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.43 and a 200-day moving average of $148.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DEO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

