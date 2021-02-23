Diamond Price Down 14.7% Over Last Week (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, Diamond has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One Diamond coin can now be bought for $1.61 or 0.00003476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a market cap of $5.74 million and $1,271.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001055 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 1,915.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00097736 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Diamond

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,574,608 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

