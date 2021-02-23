Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Lowered to Sell at Pareto Securities

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.18.

NYSE:DSX opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.78.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 92,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

