Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Rating Reiterated by Clarkson Capital

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Clarkson Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $3.00. Clarkson Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Pareto Securities cut Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.18.

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,331,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 346,164 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 461,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 393.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 121,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

