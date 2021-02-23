Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Shares Down 6%

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s share price traded down 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.84. 1,601,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,173,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Monday. BTIG Research started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Pareto Securities lowered Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Clarkson Capital increased their price objective on Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diana Shipping currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.30.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 92,416 shares during the period. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

