Dianne M. Parrotte Sells 9,800 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CGNX traded down $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.19. 20,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,756. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.99. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.51 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. Equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

