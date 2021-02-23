Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Shares Down 9.7%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s share price traded down 9.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $1.12. 10,965,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 10,994,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

