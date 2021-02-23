Digital Insurance Token Market Capitalization Achieves $498,228.34 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 43% against the dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $498,228.34 and approximately $421.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.68 or 0.00432171 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001032 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000858 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

