DigitalBits (XDB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $570,344.00

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. DigitalBits has a market cap of $22.02 million and approximately $570,344.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.24 or 0.00470926 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007704 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00031807 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,151.77 or 0.02267186 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

DigitalBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.